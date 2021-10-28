What Lies Behind Kamala Harris' Reduced Public Appearances With Joe Biden?

In the first few months of being in office, United States (US) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were supposedly inseparable as they always appeared together at public events. However, the vice president, who so far had almost 40% of her appearances with Biden, is now not seen very much around him amidst the president's falling popularity.

Harris and Biden had 38 joint meetings and events in February compared to just seven in October, where only one was a public appearance.