Watch: SpaceX Starship Prototype SN10 Explodes After Landing

The prototype, Starship serial number 9 (SN9), marked the completion of SpaceX's second high-altitude flight test of a Starship prototype from the company's site in Cameron County, Texas.

SpaceX had said that all four flaps were actuated by an onboard flight computer to control Starship's attitude during flight and enable precise landing at the intended location.

But during the landing flip manoeuvre, one of the Raptor engines did not relight and caused SN9 to land at high speed, causing an explosion.

"These test flights are all about improving our understanding and development of a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration, interplanetary flights and help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond," SpaceX said.