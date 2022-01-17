‘Voice of the Poor’: Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi Passes Away; PM Pays Tribute

Eminent social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away at her residence in Gunupur of Odisha’s Rayagada district, late Sunday night.

She complained of chest pain and fell unconscious. A local doctor later reached her residence and declared her dead, Sambad English Bureau reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

“Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.