US SEC Fines WPP India for Bribing Government Officials

The WPP, as mentioned by the SEC, has also failed to adhere to the norms in its subsidiaries in other countries as well.

"SEC said that WPP failed to devise and maintain a sufficient system of internal accounting controls necessary to detect and prevent the bribe payments at this Indian subsidiary or properly account for the true nature of payments and income at all four subsidiaries in Peru, China, India, and Brazil markets," Indica News reported.

While in China and Brazil, WPP subsidiaries made improper, and unjustified payments to it's vendors, in Peru, its subsidiary, according to The Economic Times report, "funnelled funds through other WPP entities to disguise the source of funding for a political campaign."