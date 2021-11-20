US Congressman Welcomes Indian Govt's Decision to Repeal Three Farm Laws

US Congressman Andy Levin.
Photo: Screengrab / Andy Levin/ Twitter
US Congressman Andy Levin, on Friday, 19 November, welcomed the Indian government's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
"Glad to see that after more than a year of protests, the three farm bills in India will be repealed. This is proof that when workers stick together, they can defeat corporate interests and achieve progress – in India and around the world," Levin said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, while addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, had announced that the Union government had decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
The three laws were for the benefit of the farmers, but the government could not convince a section of the farmers despite the government's best efforts, Modi said.
"Maybe something was lacking in our 'tapasya', which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. So we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi said.
In the coming Parliament session, the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws, Modi further said and asked protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government's farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
They have repeatedly asserted that the three laws enacted in 2020 were against their interest, while the Centre has been saying that they are pro-farmer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)