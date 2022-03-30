Ukraine Invasion: Putin-Zelenskyy Meet Possible After Tuesday's Peace Talks

Kyiv: A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, 28 March 28.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
After a 'successful' peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Tuesday, 29 March, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed that the results are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders' level, raising the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.
After Tuesday's peace talks, Russia’s deputy defence minister had announced that Moscow has decided to “fundamentally...cut back” operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” at talks aimed at ending the war.
However, Ukraine said it was not entirely convinced with Russia's promise of scaling down military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Tuesday's talks appeared to be first major concession the Russians had made since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine proposed a permanent neutrality status in exchange for security guarantees from the west, at a meeting with Russian negotiators in Turkey.
Britain's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia was deploying mercenaries to fight in Ukraine
Around 5,000 people have died since Russia's siege of Mariupol began, the city's mayor said
In an intelligence update, Britain's Ministry of Defence said that it was highly likely that Russia will divert combat power from north to the Donbass region in the east.
