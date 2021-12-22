UK Reports Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Britain, on Wednesday, 22 December, reported 1,06,122 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the one lakh mark for the first time since widespread testing was introduced in the United Kingdom.
The number of COVID-19 cases has shot up by 58.9 per cent in the past seven days while the number of daily deaths reported has decreased by 2.7 per cent over the same period.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased by 4 per cent in one week, with a total of 8,008 people reported to be hospitalised as of Tuesday, 21 December.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he will not introduce any further COVID-19 restrictions in the UK before Christmas but has warned that the situation remains "finely balanced" ahead of the new year.
Johnson has also warned that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant meant curbs could still be imposed after Christmas.
More than 52 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
(With inputs from AFP, BBC)
