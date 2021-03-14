Three Dead in Explosion at Fireworks Factory in TN’s Virudhunagar

In February, at least 19 people died and nearly 35 people were injured when an explosion took place in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar. The Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu announced compensation for those who were injured and for the families of those who had died. Many leaders expressed their grief at the incident. The continuous spate of fire accidents in firework factories in Virudhunagar district has put a spotlight on the lack of safety measures being deployed in such units.

As per reports, the General Secretary of the Indian Fireworks’ Manufacturers Association attributed the major cause of such accidents to the leasing system that is prevalent in the industry. He requested that the administration take stringent action against those who break the law and indulge in unscrupulous leasing. Virudhunagar district has around 1000 licensed firework factories that produce fancy fireworks and colour matches which they ship internationally.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)