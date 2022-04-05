Tesla CEO Elon Musk Buys 9.2% Stake Worth $3 Bn in Twitter, Stock Soars 23%

"Am giving serious thought to this," he wrote on the micro-blogging site in a reply to a user.

Musk has been a vocal critic of social media platforms, including Twitter. In a Twitter poll, Musk had asked: "do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" and at least "70 per cent" of respondents said "no".

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" Musk wrote in a response to the poll result. He also asked users "is a new platform needed?"

Musk's legal skirmishes with the US SEC also continues. Musk is currently looking to throw out his 2018 agreement with the SEC, which requires him to get pre-approval for tweets that are of material importance to Tesla.