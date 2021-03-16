Spurt in Domestic Violence and Child Trafficking: Panel in RS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs presented its 230th report on “atrocities and crimes against women and children” in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 15 March.

Led by Congress MP Anand Sharma, the report indicated a “sudden spurt in domestic violence and trafficking of women and children” during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Attributing the rise in violence to disruption in economic activities, the committee proposed certain recommendations to tackle the rising cases.