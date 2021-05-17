Delhi Has 3 Days of Vaccines Left for 18-44 Age Group: Sisodia

The pressure on hospitals has reduced after a drop in COVID cases in Delhi, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference on Monday, 17 May.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, 10,918 recoveries and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Criticising the Centre for its decision to export its vaccines, Sisodia raised the issue of supply shortage. He said the national capital wants to vaccinate each citizen, but supply is short because of India outsourcing its vaccines.