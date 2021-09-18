SC Collegium Recommends 8 Chief Justices for Various High Courts

The names of the 25 high court judges recommended for transfer are: Sabina from Rajasthan to Himachal Pradesh, AM Badar from Kerala to Patna, Vivek Agarwal from Allahabad to Madhya Pradesh, Sudip Ahluwalia from Punjab and Haryana to Calcutta, Ravi Nath Tilhari from Allahabad to Andhra Pradesh, Chandra Dhari Singh from Allahabad to Delhi, Anoop Chitkara from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab and Haryana, Yashwant Varma from Allahabad to Delhi, TS Sivagnanam from Madras to Calcutta, Manindra Mohan Shrivastava from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan, Arindam Sinha from Calcutta to Orissa, Ujjal Bhuyan from Bombay to Telangana, Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh to Allahabad, Jaswant Singh from Punjab and Haryana to Orissa, Subhash Chand (Additional Judge) from Allahabad to Jharkhand, MSS Ramachandra Rao from Telangana to Punjab and Haryana, MN Bhandari from Allahabad to Madras, Ahsanuddin Amanullah from Patna to Andhra Pradesh, Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Orissa to Uttarakhand, Soumen Sen from Calcutta to Orissa, PB Bajanthri from Karnataka to Patna, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan to Patna, Paresh R Upadhyay from Gujarat to Madras, Amarnath Goud from Telangana to Tripura, and Rajan Gupta from Punjab and Haryana to Patna.