Saradha Scam: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh Appears Before ED For Questioning

Trinamool Congress leader and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday, 2 March, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with its probe into the Saradha chit fund case.

Ghosh, who was summoned by the financial probe agency for questioning, appeared before the agency sleuths at its CGO Complex office in Delhi.

An ED official said that Ghosh's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).