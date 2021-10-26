Russia Witnesses 1,106 Deaths in 24 Hours, Kremlin Asks People To Stay Indoors

Russia records highest number of COVID 19 deaths.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
On Tuesday, 26 October, the daily number of deaths in Russia due to the coronavirus reached an all-time high of 1,106. This is the highest number of deaths Russia has witnessed since the start of the pandemic.
The administration has advised people to not to go to work and has ordered shutdowns of schools, gyms, dining-in, theatres, and museums till 7 November.
While the extended holiday till 7 November has been issued to help the authorities to contain the spread, reports have suggested a surge in travel and flight bookings.
The week between 30 October and 7 November has been declared a non-working period, and those unvaccinated and older than 60 are advised to not go out. Entertainment venues, education, and working institutions have been ordered to be closed. Only food stores, pharmacies, and key infrastructure are allowed to function. Restaurants will not be open for dining in, but takeaways and deliveries are permitted.
Mask Mandates and other restrictions have been strengthened and are to be strictly followed.
Even after 7 November, the protocols are to be followed strictly and entry to public places will only to be given to those who are vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus.
It is likely that the new restrictions, mask mandates, and shutdown of places may continue for longer and be extended even after 7 November.
(With inputs from Associated Press)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)