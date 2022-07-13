Sri Lankan President Rakapaksa Lands in Maldives Ahead of Resignation: Reports

Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Following months of unrest, and days after a sea of anti-government protestors stormed his residence, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday, 13 July, sources told news agency PTI.
His departure from the crisis-ridden island nation also comes on the day that the leader is supposed to resign.
(This will be updated with more details.)
