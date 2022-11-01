Rapper Takeoff Shot in Texas, Dies at 28

Rapper Takeoff, a member of hip hop trio Migos, died at 28 after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, 1 November.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was with Quavo, another member of the Grammy-nominated trio, at a bowling alley when the shooting happened at around 2:30 am after “an altercation broke out.”

A total of five shots were fired, and Takeoff, who was the youngest member of the trio, succumbed to his injuries. Quavo was not injured in the shooting.

TMZ reported that two other people, who were also shot, were taken to “hospitals in private vehicles.”

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, reacting to the news, tweeted, “Sending love to Takeoff’s loved ones. I’m tired of seeing young Black men die.”