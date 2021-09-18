Amid Reports of Cong Asking Amarinder to Step Down, Key Party Meet Today

File image of Navjot Sidhu and Amarinder Singh
The Punjab Congress crisis seems to be spiraling out of control as several reports suggest that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has offered to resign from the party after reportedly being asked to step down from the post by the party high command.
The reports come amid rising pressure from the rebel party leaders who have been demanding Singh's removal for a while ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday took to Twitter to announce that the meet will take place on Saturday at 5:00 pm.
"AICC directs the PPCC to facilitate this meeting. All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting," he said.
The tweet was retweeted by Punjab Congress chief Najyot Singh Sidhu.
On 25 August, several Punjab Congress MLAs, ministers and leaders had met Rawat over renewed calls of Singh's removal. While the party had reiterated its earlier stance of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections under Singh's leadership, Rawat had said that the party will listen to the ones raising issues and try to resolve them.
The calls for removal came last month from as many as 34 legislators of the Congress, including four cabinet ministers.
The Congress high command had attempted to iron out differences between the factions of Singh and Sidhu, following which the latter was appointed as the chief of the party's state unit.
Singh, in a show of support of the high command's decision of Sidhu's elevation, also attended the event organised by Sidhu as he took charge. While many considered the crisis to be resolved post Singh's attendance at the event, the rebellion seems to only have intensified.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)
Published: 18 Sep 2021,12:44 PM IST