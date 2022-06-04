Punjab: 28-Year-Old Chased and Killed With Swords at a Market in Broad Daylight

CCTV footage of Desraj being chased through a market before being attacked in full public view.
Photo: Srinivas BV/Twitter
Twenty eight-year-old Desh Raj was allegedly killed on Friday, 3 June, in Punjab's Moga district in broad daylight in the middle of a market.
According to the police, six to seven accused murdered Desh with swords and sharp-edged weapons.
He had gashes near his ear and neck, his foot was also inured, he was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared "brought dead," according to the police.
A video of the CCTV footage on social media shows Desh being chased through the market, then being attacked and left bleeding on the road.
The police say that the victim had an argument with the accused some days ago. Three of the accused have been identified and an FIR has been registered under charges of murder in this case, the police said.
His body is at the civil hospital mortuary for autopsy and an FIR for murder has been registered against the unidentified accused, reported NDTV.
(This story contains inputs from PTI, ANI, NDTV.)