Practice Your Religion But Don’t Indulge in Hate Speech: Vice-President Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday, 3 January, that every person has the right to practice and preach their religion and that he was strongly against “attempts to ridicule other religions and create dissensions in society.”

At an event marking the 150th death anniversary of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara in Kottayam, Kerala, he said that hate speech goes against “the country’s culture, Constitution and ethos”.