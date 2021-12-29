Police Arrest Ambala Duo for Vandalising Christ Statue on Christmas

The Haryana police on Tuesday, 28 December, arrested two persons accused of vandalising a statue of Jesus Christ at Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala on Christmas day. The arrested were identified as Ravinder Singh (27) and Sandeep Kumar (28) – both residents of the city.

Singh, who has studied till Class 12, has worked for several private pharmaceutical firms, and Kumar is an engineer, who has previously worked with private firms, but currently works at the public works department as a regular employee, the police told the media.



They were under the influence of alcohol when they vandalised the church, reported HT, citing Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa at a press conference. The police said that a case was registered on Saturday, 25 December.