Neera Tanden Withdraws Nomination in First Defeat for Biden Pick

After weeks of cliffhanger politics, US President Joe Biden's choice to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, pulled her nomination marking the first big defeat for a Biden-Harris Cabinet nominee.

"Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden wrote in a letter to Biden, which was released by the White House.