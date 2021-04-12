Muslim Man’s Library Set Ablaze by Miscreants in Karnataka

A public library with a collection of 11,000 books, including three thousand copies of Bhagavad Gita, was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in Mysuru on Friday, 9 April, reported The New Indian Express.

The library was run by a 62-year-old daily wage labourer Syed Isaaq. His initiative made him popular in city’s Rajiv Nagar and Shanti Nagar, as he had been providing free access to all the residents in the vicinity for the last 10 years.