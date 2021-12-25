MiG-21 Crash in Jaisalmer: Why is India Still Using the Accident-Prone Aircraft?

MiG-21 Bison. Image used for representation.
On Friday, 24 December, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who was piloting the jet, lost his life.
While the IAF has ordered a court inquiry to establish the reason behind the crash, it is pertinent to note that
On 17 March, Group Captain Ashish Gupta was killed when his MiG-21 crashed after taking off from the Gwalior airbase.
28 year old, Squadron leader Abhishek Choudhary was killed when his MiG-21 'Bison' crashed on 20 May after taking off from the Suratgarh airbase in Rajasthan.
Two other crashes involving MiG-21 'Bison' were seen on 5 January and 25 August.
Why then, is the the Indian Air Force not doing away with the (in)famous aircraft which more often not, is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons?
The Soviet origin jets were first introduced by the Air Force in 1963 to increase its combat ability during the cold war. Over the years as it gained the reputation of being the backbone of the Force, it also earned names like "widow maker" or "flying coffin" because of its accident-prone nature.
In 2012, former Defense Minister AK Antony had said in Parliament that more than half of the 872 MiG aircraft purchased from Russia had crashed. Due to which, more than 200 persons, including 171 pilots, 39 civilians, and eight other services’ people, had lost their lives.
The Soviet Air Force — credited with designing the aircraft — removed it from service in the year 1985. By then, countries ranging from America to Vietnam had inducted the aircraft in the air forces. After 1985, however, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also removed it from service.
As for India, the aircraft inducted in the force in the 60s completed their retirement period in mid-1990s. Despite this, they are still being upgraded.
In October 2014, the Air Force chief said that India's security is threatened by the delay in removing the old aircraft, because some part of the fleet is outdated.
A BBC report also states that pilots have been complaining that some models of the MiG aircraft land very fast and the design of the cockpit windows is such that the pilot cannot see the runway properly.
Further, being a single-engine aircraft means it is always under threat. The chance of a plane crash increases when a bird collides or the engine fails.
In the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s supersonic MiG-21 fighter jets were being used for training pilots due to delays in the induction of advanced jet fighters into the Air Force.
Former Air Force Retired Air Vice Marshal Sunil Nanodkar says, "Was there any other option other than this (MiG aircraft)? To protect your skies, you must have a certain number of combat aircrafts, but there was a lot of delay in the induction of other fighter jets into the Air Force over the years.”
He further added that even though 36 Rafale have been included in the Air Force currently, their number is still less compared to the requirement.
