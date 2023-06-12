Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Meet The Gang': Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor Share New Poster of 'The Archies'

'Meet The Gang': Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor Share New Poster of 'The Archies'

Netflix released the new poster of 'The Archies' that stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.
Quint Entertainment
Hot News
Published:

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor shared a new poster of The Archies. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor shared a new poster of The Archies.&nbsp;</p></div>

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram on 12 June, Monday to share the new poster of their film The Archies. The highly anticipated Netflix film marks the debut of Suhana and Khushi.

The actors took to their social media accounts to announce the news. Suhana and Khushi wrote, "Meet the @archiesnetflix gang Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!"

The cast of the film includes Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Zoya Akhtar is directing the Netflix film The Archies which is based on the famous comics of the same name.

The comics follow the adventure of Archie Andrews and his friends, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and Kevin Keller. 

Some of the comments read, “OMG, this is amazing,” “cant wait to watch itt,”  and "OMGG."

Also ReadNavya Nanda on Brother Agastya's Film Debut: 'He's Out There to Do Great Work'

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT