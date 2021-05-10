Maha Joins Rajasthan, MP in Crossing Rs 100/L Mark in Fuel Price

Delhi has had an increase in prices, with petrol now costing Rs 91.53 per litre and diesel at Rs 82.06 per litre, as per data provided by Indian Oil.

Indian Oil has also spiked rates at other metropolitan cities, with Chennai being at Rs 93.39 per litre and Kolkata at Rs 91.67.

This is the fifth increase in fuel prices since 4 May this week, after state-owned oil firms ended a rate revision hiatus during the Assembly elections, as per PTI. The increase has taken petrol and diesel to the highest-ever prices.