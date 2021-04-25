Maharashtra Govt Will Offer Free COVID Vaccines: State Minister

State Minister Nawab Malik said that the Maharashtra government will vaccinate all its citizens free of cost.
(Photo: TheQuint)
State Minister Nawab Malik said that the Maharashtra government will vaccinate all its citizens free of cost, reported news agency ANI on Sunday, 25 April.
The Centre had announced a "liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy for COVID-19 vaccination” allowing all adults to get vaccinated from 1 May.
The central government will continue to provide free vaccines to all those above 45 years of age at government facilities. Whereas, the state governments and private hospitals were allowed to procure vaccines from manufacturers at a price.
The Serum Institute of India fixed the price of its Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech priced its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals per shot.
According to the Centre's data, 1,42,30,213 doses of the COVID vaccine had been administered in Maharashtra till 25 April.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined