Maharashtra Govt Will Offer Free COVID Vaccines: State Minister

State Minister Nawab Malik said that the Maharashtra government will vaccinate all its citizens free of cost, reported news agency ANI on Sunday, 25 April.

The Centre had announced a "liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy for COVID-19 vaccination” allowing all adults to get vaccinated from 1 May.

The central government will continue to provide free vaccines to all those above 45 years of age at government facilities. Whereas, the state governments and private hospitals were allowed to procure vaccines from manufacturers at a price.