Jharkhand CM Soren To Meet UPA MLAs, Disqualification Result Expected Today

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
A third meeting of UPA legislators has been called for the second consecutive day at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence on Saturday, 27 August, at 11 am, amid uncertainty looming over his position as Chief Minister.
While Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is expected to announce his decision over Soren's probable disqualification on Saturday, Hemant Soren had met UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi twice on Friday, 26 August.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recommended Soren's disqualification as an MLA to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais over him violating the electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself. Now, all eyes and ears are on his decision.
If the Jharkhand CM is found guilty of holding an office of profit while being a legislator, he will be forced to resign from his office and will lose membership of the Assembly, legal experts said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
If Hemant Soren is disqualified, his wife Kalpana Soren is likely to be appointed the chief minister according to emerging reports.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Soren-led government be dissolved and mid-term elections be held, the embattled Chief Minister, claiming that this was an attempt to destabilise his government, has said that he "will till the last drop of blood."
Soren's party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), said on 25 August that it would move the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)