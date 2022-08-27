Jharkhand CM Soren To Meet UPA MLAs, Disqualification Result Expected Today

A third meeting of UPA legislators has been called for the second consecutive day at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence on Saturday, 27 August, at 11 am, amid uncertainty looming over his position as Chief Minister.

While Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is expected to announce his decision over Soren's probable disqualification on Saturday, Hemant Soren had met UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi twice on Friday, 26 August.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recommended Soren's disqualification as an MLA to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais over him violating the electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself. Now, all eyes and ears are on his decision.

If the Jharkhand CM is found guilty of holding an office of profit while being a legislator, he will be forced to resign from his office and will lose membership of the Assembly, legal experts said.