Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kerala reported 3,502 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 11,44,594 and the toll to 4,710. The state health department said it tested 60,554 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.78 percent. Till now, 1,35,14,740 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, 1,955 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total people who have recovered in the state to 11,08,078. Currently, there are 31,493 people under treatment in the state and 1,52,136 under observation, of which, 4,928 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.