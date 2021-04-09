Italy Asked to Deposit Rs 10 Cr for Kerala Fishermen’s Families

Mehta told the bench that after the Indian government receives money from the Italian government, it will be transferred in the top court account within three days.

Chief Justice Bobde told Mehta: "We wish the government showed such promptness in other cases listed before us." In a lighter vein, Mehta replied, "it depends on which ministry is involved in a case".

Senior advocate Suhail Dutt, representing the Italian government, submitted that his client has agreed to deposit the compensation of Rs 10 crore with the Indian government and they are waiting for instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs to transfer the money.

The top court was considering the Centre's plea to close criminal proceedings pending against Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS)