Former PM Imran Khan Injured in Firing During His Rally in Pakistan's Gujranwala

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan suffered an injury in his leg after bullet shots were fired at his container-mounted truck during the ‘Real Freedom’ rally in Gujranwala on Thursday, 3 November.
Where did the incident take place? The attack took place in Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province while Khan was travelling in a large convoy towards Islamabad, as a part of his campaign aimed to force the government into early elections.
The attack came less than a week after the PTI chief began his march from Lahore, along with thousands of supporters.
How serious are the injuries? A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party aide told Reuters that Khan was wounded in the shin and was not seriously hurt.
Pakistan's Statement: PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing on Khan “in the strongest words”. He added that the government would extend support for security and investigation.
ARY News reported that the PTI chief was transferred to a bulletproof vehicle after the incident. At least five others were injured as well.
Situation after the shooting: Khan’s supporters described the incident as an assassination attempt. He has been taken to hospital. According to Daily Times, a stampede followed since chaos erupted after the incident.
India's response: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is "closely keeping an eye" on the attack.
