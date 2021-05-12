COVID Second Wave Devastates Chhattisgarh, Tribals Worst-Hit

Nearly 60 km from Jagdalpur headquarters kids of Bhagirathi and Santoshi Ogre woke up orphaned on Sunday, 9 May.

Bhagirathi, a teacher posted in Baastanar village of Bastar district was admitted to the hospital in the last week of April after he tested positive for COVID-19. His wife Santoshi remained at home in isolation to look after the children, aged three and five.

On the night of 8 May, he succumbed to the virus and lost his life. His wife, too, died in her sleep the same night. The situation the next morning was heart-wrenching with the kids waiting for them to wake up.