'This is Why CAA Was Necessary': Hardeep Puri on Evacuations From Afghanistan

The passengers were earlier evacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft.
(Photo: Twitter/ Arindam Bagchi@MEAIndia)
"Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act,(sic)" Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday, 22 August.
He is India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs along with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Airforce's special flight reached Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad on Sunday. The flight carried 168 passengers, including former Afghanistan parliamentarians. 107 of them were indians.
MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video of the evacuation where the evacuees can be seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' inside the aircraft.
Published: undefined