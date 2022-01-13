Three Dead, 20 Injured in Guwahati-Bikaner Express Mishap in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in North Bengal on Thursday.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The Indian Railways has confirmed that three passengers died while 20 were injured after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailed in Jalpaiguri near Domohani in North Bengal on Thursday, 13 January, around 5 pm.
The Indian Railways added that the injured have been taken to district hospitals in Jalpaigudi and New Moinagudi. An Indian Railways official said, "About 30 - 35 ambulances reached the spot around 5:30 pm. All injured taken to hospital. Rescue work almost complete."
Rajesh Kumar, Chief Reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar, said, "8 passengers boarded the train (Guwahati-Bikaner Express) from Patna junction and 3 people from Mokama and 2 people from Bakhtiarpur."
The Indian Railways also announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the deceased and for the injured: "Ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries."
Following the mishap, West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted that the survivors will receive medical attention as soon as possible. "Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible," she wrote on the social messaging platform.
The Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, said, "Two teams of NDRF have been deployed; will reach shortly to rescue people in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express accident with multiple bogies derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district."
The Indian Railways said in a statement released on Thursday, "The Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van."
The statement added, "A high-level Railway Safety inquiry has been ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment; Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623."
According to a passenger quoted by ANI, "Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties."
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
