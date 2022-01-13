Three Dead, 20 Injured in Guwahati-Bikaner Express Mishap in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

The Indian Railways has confirmed that three passengers died while 20 were injured after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailed in Jalpaiguri near Domohani in North Bengal on Thursday, 13 January, around 5 pm.

The Indian Railways added that the injured have been taken to district hospitals in Jalpaigudi and New Moinagudi. An Indian Railways official said, "About 30 - 35 ambulances reached the spot around 5:30 pm. All injured taken to hospital. Rescue work almost complete."