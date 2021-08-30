Gujarat: Bajrang Dal Burns Kama Sutra Copy for 'Insulting Hindu Deities'

The Bajrang Dal members also threatened the store owner that if the sale of the book continues, then next time the store will also be burnt.
Members of the Bajrang Dal outfit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burnt a copy of Kama Sutra on Saturday, 28 August, outside a bookstore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, alleging an 'objectionable depiction' of Lord Krishna in it.
At least 12 Bajrang Dal workers can be seen entering the Latitude gift and book chain store located near Rajpath Club in Ahmedabad on Saturday night.
In the viral video, a Bajrang Dal member could be seen showing a copy of the Kama Sutra and saying the book insults Hindu deities by showing them in 'vulgar positions'.
They stated that many objectionable pictures and comments depicting Lord Krishna and Radha were published in the book with illustrations by Utsav Bhattacharya.
Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shree Ram' while setting fire to the book.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Jwalit Mehta, President, North Gujarat Bajrang Dal, said, that after receiving a complaint that a certain book depicting Hindu god Lord Krishna in an objectionable manner is being sold at a bookstore "we (Bajrang Dal) went to the shop and found that many objectionable pictures and comments depicting Lord Krishna and Radha were published in the book with illustrations by Utsav Bhattacharya."
“As a mark of protest, we burnt the book outside the store. This is also a warning to bookstore owners in Ahmedabad that if they keep objectionable material that hurt Hindu sentiments, next time we will set fire to their shops,” he added.
Meanwhile, neither the Bajrang Dal workers nor the bookstore owner has approached police in the matter at the time of writing this article.
