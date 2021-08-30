Gujarat: Bajrang Dal Burns Kama Sutra Copy for 'Insulting Hindu Deities'

At least 12 Bajrang Dal workers can be seen entering the Latitude gift and book chain store located near Rajpath Club in Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

In the viral video, a Bajrang Dal member could be seen showing a copy of the Kama Sutra and saying the book insults Hindu deities by showing them in 'vulgar positions'.

They stated that many objectionable pictures and comments depicting Lord Krishna and Radha were published in the book with illustrations by Utsav Bhattacharya.