Facebook's Cryptocurrency Venture Likely To End, Tech Assets To Be Sold Off

Diem, the cryptocurrency launched by Facebook (now Meta) as 'Libra' in 2019, will be sold to crypto-based bank Silvergate Capital for a reported value of $200 million, in what is seen as a major setback to the corporation's efforts in making crypto accessible to users on its platform.

The release comes after Silvergate Capital had struck another deal with The Diem Foundation, the firm responsible for managing the cryptocurrency Diem, to overtake some of the stablecoins that were less volatile than bitcoins and their like.

Ever since being launched as Libra in 2019, the cryptocurrency offered by Facebook faced a slew of challenges from the authorities. Concerns were raised regarding its potential to be used for fraudulent and terrorist purposes, with data privacy being a question mark as well.