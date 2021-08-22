Ex-West Bengal Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Arrested on Graft Charge

According to the report, the former Trinamool Congress MLA from Bishnupur was arrested following an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities of money related to e-tendering when he was chairman of the local civic body in 2020, the police officer said.

“An investigation was carried out by the SDPO, Bishnupur into the allegations of financial irregularities of Rs 9.91 crore. Mukherjee was arrested after he failed to give satisfactory answers to queries,” Bankura SP Dhritiman Sarkar told PTI.