Assam Bypolls: EC Warns CM, Asks Him to Maintain Restraint While Campaigning

The Model Code of Conduct or MCC states that members of the ruling government cannot make promises or introduce projects during campaigning or rather after elections are announced as it may influence voters.

Sarma has been making announcements with building of roads, medical colleges, schools, and stadiums and also promised financial assistance to self-help groups of tea garden workers during the campaign, the Indian Express reported.

The EC had received complaints on Monday, 25 October, and acted within 24 hours. The commission maintains that it did so after careful consideration of the matter and the documents at hand. The complaints asked for a ban on him from campaigning but the EC let the CM off with just a warning.

The Congress still believes that the punishment should have been more stern and that the BJP should apologise to the people of Assam.