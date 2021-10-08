Dubai Ruler Hacked Ex-Wife's Phone Using Pegasus Spyware, Says UK Court

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein or the runaway bride has been battling with ex-husband in the UK courts.
A London court ruling made clear the allegations against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid of using the Pegasus spyware to spy on ex-wife and Jordanian princess Haya Bint al-Hussein.
The former couple has been in conflict with regards to the welfare of their children after the Princess flew to the UK along with the two children. The Princess claimed a threat to her life amid speculations of her affair with her bodyguard. Their case is being heard in an English court.
NSO Pegasus is a Israel-based spy software which only deals with vetted governments of different countries. It had recently come into a huge controversy in India when The Wire reported the hacking of Indian journalists and Opposition leaders.
While the Israeli firm only deals with heads of State, it maintained that it could not immediately comment on the case, but said it took action if it received evidence of misuse of Pegasus.
The court reiterated what it had previously termed as the Sheikh's attempt to intimate and harass his estranged wife. He had, allegedly, also tried to buy a mansion overlooking the Princess' estate in another attempt to cause trouble.
"It had left her feeling hunted, unsafe and like she cannot breathe anymore," Reuters reported.
The Sheikh has also been accused of kidnapping and mistreating his daughters.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)
