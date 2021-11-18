Democracies Must Ensure Cryptocurrency Doesn't End Up in Wrong Hands: PM Modi

The PM said that "as a democracy and digital leader", India was ready to work with partners "for our shared prosperity and security".

"India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography & the scale of our economy. It's powered by enterprise & innovation of our youth," he said.

PM Modi also said that five important transitions were taking place in India.

"We're building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure. We're on our way to connecting 600,00 villages; We used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of vaccines across India using Cowin and Aarogya Setu," he said.

"We are transforming people's lives by using digital technology for governance, including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare," he further said.

PM Modi said that India had the world's third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem. "New unicorns are coming up every few weeks to provide solutions to everything from health to national security," he said.

"India's industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity," he added.

PM Modi said that India was one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence.

"There is a large effort to prepare India for the future. We are investing in developing indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G," he said.

(With inputs from ANI.)