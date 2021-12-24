Delhi Riots Case: Charges Framed Against Shahrukh Pathan

A Delhi court on Thursday, 23 December framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan - who was seen pointing a gun at a policeman in a viral video during violence in the capital's northeast area in February 2020 - under various offences dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, and attempted murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat also framed charges against the other four accused, Salman, Gulfam, Aatir and Osama in an FIR registered at Jafrabad police station, pertain to unlawful assembly.

The four other accused, armed with bottles, stones and pistols, obstructed police officials or public servants, who were posted there to maintain law and order, in the discharge of their public functions, according to the case.