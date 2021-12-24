Delhi Police Seals Popular Restaurant for Violating COVID-19 Rules, Case Filed

The Delhi Police has sealed a popular restaurant in South Delhi for allegedly flouting COVID-19 protocols and conducting an event with 600 attendees, in violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines on large gatherings, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 24 December.

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the DDMA had directed district magistrates to ensure that no social or cultural gatherings are permitted in the city this holiday season.

According to the new DDMA regulations, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity while marriage-related gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people.