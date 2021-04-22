Delhi HC Scraps Pleas Against WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe by CCI

The court noted that WhatsApp and Facebook independently challenged the Commission's order without moving an application before the top court and the high court for clarification. The HC said this is not maintainable.

Facebook and WhatsApp challenged CCI order calling for a Director General (DG) probe to ascertain the full extent, scope and impact of data sharing through involuntary consent of users. They argued that privacy was a constitutional issue, which could not be examined by the commission.

The CCI, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, defended its order by clarifying the issue before the regulator was only with respect to the anti-competitive aspect of the policy. The commission contended there was no clash with the courts on issues of privacy.