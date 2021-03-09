Delhi ‘Deshbhakti’ Budget 2021 Focuses on Health and Education

Sisodia added that hospitals should soon be able to administer 60,000 vaccine shots a day instead of the 45,000 shots it does at present.

Mahila Mohalla Clinics will be set up for women to get better access to quality gynaecologists, and treatment of any illnesses, and the first phase will have a 100 new women’s specialist clinics.

The Delhi government also announced a budget of Rs 1,293 crore for renovating and expanding present healthcare infrastructure, and new hospitals, including adding 1,200 new beds.

The government is also allocating Rs 25 crore to set up yoga centres around the city.