India Reports 10,488 Fresh Cases in Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Reach 1,22,714

India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday, 21 November.

The nationwide death toll currently stands at 4,65,662.

The recovery of 12,329 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,22,037. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.30 percent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,22,714. Active cases presently constitute 0.36 percent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.