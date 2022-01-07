'Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule': Punjab CM on PM's Security Lapse Row

"It is a deep conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabiyat," Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Responding to the controversy around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged 'security breach' in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused the BJP of an 'elaborate conspiracy' to impose President's Rule in the state ahead of elections.
"It is a deep conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabiyat. It is an attempt to spoil the situation in the state. It is an attempt to impose President's Rule in Punjab," the chief minister told NDTV in an interview.
Channi denied claims of any threat to the prime minister's life during his visit to Punjab on 4 November.
"Where was the threat? Nobody was within a kilometre of you. No stone was thrown, no bullet was fired, no slogans were raised, nobody showed you any stick. How can you say 'I made it alive'! Such a sensitive statement by such a big leader. People voted you as prime minister – you should make responsible statements. You are saying we want to kill our prime minister," he said.
He also alleged that the prime minister had planned to turn around after 10 km because 70,000 chairs were put at the venue but not even 700 showed up.
"All chairs were empty," he claimed.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)