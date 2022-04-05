Centre Nominates 2 BJP Leaders as Directors of Delhi Gymkhana Club

Last week, the NCLT allowed the government to nominate 15 persons as Directors on the general committee (GC) of the Delhi Gymkhana Club to manage its affairs. President, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Member Narender Kumar Bhola passed the order on a petition by the Centre under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013, alleging club's affairs were being conducted in a manner prejudicial to public interest.

The tribunal said, "The petition is allowed and the Central government is permitted to nominate 15 number of persons to be appointed as Directors on the General Committee of respondent no. 1 company (Delhi Gymkhana Club) and manage the affairs of the company in accordance with the memorandum and Articles of Association and the Companies Act, 2013."

The tribunal directed the directors to file a report before it, once in three months or whenever required. "They are directed to take all actions for restructuring the respondent no. 1 company in terms of the memorandum and Articles of Association and take corrective measures which are in violation of the memorandum and Articles of Association, and the Companies Act, 2013," the tribunal said in its 149-page order.