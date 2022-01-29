Budget Session To Commence on 31 Jan With Prez's Joint Address To Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on 31 January, marking the start of the Budget Session of the parliament.

The Economic Survey will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the same day, followed by the Union Budget on 1 February.

The two houses will begin discussing the Motion of Thanks to the president's address from 2 February onwards, up till the final reply by the prime minister in both the houses respectively.