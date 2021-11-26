Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pocharam tweeted that though he presently has no health problems, he has joined the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals at Gachibowli on the advice of doctors.

The Assembly Speaker had recently hosted the wedding of his granddaughter in Hyderabad on Sunday, 21 November. The event was attended by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pocharam has requested those who met him during the last few days to undergo COVID-19 tests and keep themselves under home isolation as a precautionary measure.