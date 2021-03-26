‘Bangladesh Is Realising the Dream of Bangabandhu’: PM Modi’s OpEd

PM Modi noted that with Rahman still at the helm, Bangladesh and India’s region would have evolved differently, stating, “A sovereign, self-confident Bangladesh, at peace with its neighbours, bearing friendship to all and malice towards none, was rising fast from the ashes of a painful war.”

PM Modi states that he is making an educated guess, that India and Bangladesh would have been able to overcome historical complications sooner had Rahman been at the helm still.

He states the instance of the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement, noting that the historic moment of modern nation-states could have happened earlier with Rahman as the “guiding star”, and wrote, “Had that happened, our cooperation would have reached a different orbit all together, enabling development, economic growth and shared security.”

PM Modi states that the two countries could have “built a closely integrated economic region, with deeply interlinked value-chains spanning food processing to light industry, electronics and technology products to advanced materials. We could have created inter-governmental structures to maximise the economic, scientific and strategic benefits of a community of hundreds of millions of people.”.

Modi added that the two neighbouring countries could have supported their regions from the impact of natural disasters by sharing geological data. The countries could have propelled economic growth around the Bay of Bengal by joining maritime capacities, and develop infrastructure and connectivity, allowing seamless movement of goods and products across highly modernised borders.