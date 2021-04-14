Anil Deshmukh Reaches DRDO Guest House; CBI Begins Questioning

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday, 14 April, reached the DRDO guest house where a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) will question him regarding the allegations of corruptions levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

CBI had issued summons on Monday after the Bombay High Court last week directed the central agency to conduct a fair preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled against Deshmukh.

The central agency has already recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raju Bhujbal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, advocate Jayshree Patil and a hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.